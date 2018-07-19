WATCH | Zanele tackles depression with gruelling 160km race

A Johannesburg-based woman will be running the gruelling 160km Washie 100 Miler race this year from Cathcart to East London in a bid to raise funds for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

Zanele Hlatshwayo, 33, will be putting her body through the endurance race to raise awareness for suicide and depression. Her father took his life 10 years ago and while Zanele took up running in a bid to escape her problems, it has become therapeutic for her.

“As a nation we should always try to help others whenever we can and this is me doing my bit. I am hoping other people do not go through the pain and helplessness of depression like my father did,” she said.

Hlatshwayo said she did not want to get into the details of how her father committed suicide because she did not want to sensationalise suicide.

“I also want to protect his dignity. I do not want the way he died to define the man and the father he was. He was a loving father to my siblings and me as well as to other people outside our family,” she said.

Hlatshwayo is the founder of a campaign called #Rise18 for which she has run 17 races so far since January to raise funds for Sadag.

“The Washie will be my 18th race. I have done several strenuous races like the Comrades and Two Oceans, but I have also done shorter 10km races as well,” she said.