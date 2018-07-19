Zahara: I wonder if I am doing right by Madiba?

With all that has happened in her own life‚ and in the country as a whole‚ since the death of former President Nelson Mandela five years ago‚ singer Zahara says she often asks herself if her hero would be proud of her.

Zahara performed for Madiba a year before his death and told TshisaLIVE that it remained one of the greatest days of her life.

She said that when she reflected on this experience and the bond she shared with Tata‚ she wondered if she was still the amazing person he thought she was.

"I was the one who did the send off for Mandela. I think about him and wonder‚ 'Am I doing alright by Mandela?' He loved me. He told me that he was proud of me and that I was a special girl. He said that the country was lucky to have me. I wonder if I would still have that confidence in me. Would he still have that confidence in all of us? I think he would."