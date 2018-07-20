Charlize Theron visits Eastern Cape school

Oscar winner Charlize Theron visited 150 pupils in Dimbaza for a surprise visit at the Moses Twebe Great Hall on Friday. The actress was accompanied by 15 members from her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Programme (CTAOP) filmmakers, social media bloggers from the United States. Dispatch reporters’ requests to take photographs and conduct interviews were denied.

