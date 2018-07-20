Charlize Theron visits Eastern Cape school
Oscar winner Charlize Theron visited 150 pupils in Dimbaza for a surprise visit at the Moses Twebe Great Hall on Friday. The actress was accompanied by 15 members from her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Programme (CTAOP) filmmakers, social media bloggers from the United States. Dispatch reporters’ requests to take photographs and conduct interviews were denied.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.