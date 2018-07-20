Motshekga told to fix schools

Some of the regulations in the the norms and standards for school infrastructure that the South African government promulgated five years ago are unconstitutional, invalid and need to be amended, the Bhisho High Court has ruled.

The court yesterday ruled in favour of Equal Education’s (EE) application to force basic education minister Angie Motshekga to fix the “loopholes” or “escape clauses” in the legislated minimum norms and standards for school infrastructure and to meet school infrastructure deadlines.

Motshekga was ordered to amend the regulations and to pay the applicant’s legal costs.

EE head of communications Leanne Jansen said this victory validated the necessity of organising young people to demand rights that would otherwise not be freely afforded to them.

Jansen said: “This momentous victory has strengthened the ability of learners, teachers, parents, communities and civil society organisations to hold the state to its duty of protecting learners’ rights to dignity, equality and education. Armed with an improved infrastructure law, EE will continue to keep a very close eye on the DBE [department of basic education] and on the provincial education departments.”

Reacting to the judgment, DBE spokesman Elijah Mhlanga admitted to the Dispatch that mistakes were made in the law and they were busy fixing them.

On November 29 2013, Motshekga published legally binding norms and standards for school infrastructure.