Senior EC cop arrested for alleged rape

A senior Eastern Cape policeman was arrested for alleged rape of his wife's 14-year-old niece on Thursday.

The 57-year-old high-ranking officer cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor and due to the nature of the crime.

The captain, attached to the Ndevena police station outside Berlin near East London, was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and appeared at the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court. Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini said the case was postponed to July 31 for a formal bail application.

The accused is remanded in custody pending his formal bail application, said Dlamini.

“Our officers went to the Ndevana police station and the station commander was asked to call the accused to work and that is when we arrested him.”In a statement to the Dispatch, Dlamini said: “The victim is related to the accused, she is the niece of the accused’s wife (a child of the wife’s sister). The case is schedule 6 offence, and the rape has been ongoing for a long time”.