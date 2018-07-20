Stop-and-search in Southernwood

Dramatic scenes ensued at Malcomess Mall BP filling station in Southernwood today [Friday] when East London flying squad members conducted a random stop-and-search operation.

It was one of a series of operations focusing on the city centre and surrounds. During the operation, three occupants of a VW Polo with a GP number plate were detained. Cambridge police spokesman Captain Mluleki Mbi said the occupants were questioned on suspicion of selling stolen cellphones but said this was not linked yesterday’s robberies. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the detention, said Mbi.The blitz comes a day after two mall robberies in the city where an undisclosed number of cellphones were stolen.

BP filling station supervisor Matera Gxogxa said the incident gave his petrol attendants and customers a little scare. “I am glad no one was harmed.”

Mbi said: “I can confirm that no suspects have been arrested in connection with [Thursday’s] mall robberies.”An undisclosed number of devices were stolen from two stores on Thursday when seven suspects stormed the mobile phone shops in two separate raids - one in the morning and one in the late afternoon.