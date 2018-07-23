Claims on Fort Hare vice-chancellor not true

A circulating screen grab purporting to have been lifted from DispatchLive reporting that University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhele Buhlungu has resigned, is fake news.

This morning DispatchLive was alerted to the screen grab by concerned readers asking for its authenticity. Daily Dispatch Editor Sibusiso Ngalwa urged readers to be vigilant and to only trust information coming from DispatchLive official website and newspaper.

“We are aware of a fake news post, circulating on social networks, purported to be an article coming from our website, DispatchLIVE. We do not have such an article on our site. This is clearly the work of mischief-makers who want to sow confusion,” said Ngalwa.

UFH spokesman Khotso Moabi confirmed that Buhlungu had not resigned. “The institution finds such action very malicious and mischievous,” he said. - DDR