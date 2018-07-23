Free Sanral training for E Cape SMMEs

Small, medium and micro-sized enterprises in the Eastern Cape in the business of road marking are invited to submit applications for free training hosted by the South African National Roads Agency, (Sanral) through ROMH Consulting.

Sanral is a government parastatal responsible for the management, maintenance and development of South Africa’s national road network, which includes many national and some provincial route segments.

The invitation was advertised by the agency in the Dispatch over the past two weeks in a bid to attract scores of contractors in the sector to make the most of the opportunity.

Applications close today at 2pm.

ROMH technician Sibongiseni Mgijima said they were looking for registered contractors, with valid CIDB (Construction Industry Development Board) certificates and a valid tax clearance certificate among their list of requirements.

“Proof of company registration and profile is essential and we also need proof that the company is registered on the national treasury central supplier database (CSD),” she said.

For further queries e-mail sibongisenim@romh.co.za or call her on 078-499-2537.