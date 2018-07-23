Kind deed to stranded pastor's wife leads to new kit for soccer club

A Duncan Village church handed over a soccer team kit, including water bottles, valued at more than over R15000, to a Port Alfred soccer team after the founder of the club helped one of their senior members stranded at the roadside.

The woman, a pastor’s wife, spent nearly almost 24 hours in her car when it broke down more than 200km away from home, earlier this year.

Nontle Morrison of Exalted Worship Prayer Centre said the church had decided to honour the soccer team through their Exalted Development Foundation and give them two new soccer kits for their first- and second-team divisions after they showed her kindness on April 12 when the gearbox of her car became faulty. on her way home.

“It was a Wednesday afternoon, just after 4pm when the incident occurred. I was coming back from a work-related meeting in PE and my car just stopped.

“I was stuck – stranded, and my phone had no airtime and my battery was very low because I had no intention of being on the road for longer than I had to.

“In my moment of distress in a location that was foreign to me, but appeared to be an area of farms – there were no nearby houses or people, just an open field. People passing by approached me, and offered help and showed me kindness,” she said.

Morrison said police offered to let her sleep at the station, but she declined and told them she did not want to leave her car. “It wasn’t long until one of the police officers brought me a beautiful blanket for me to use while I was in my car.

“Another young man came and asked to help, had a look at my car and attempted to fix it, but couldn’t. He too offered me a place to stay, but I was adamant about staying in my car. Later the young man returned with three pieces of roosterkoek [breadrolls] and two litres of water.” for me to eat.”

Morrison said she was humbled by the warmth and kind gestures shown by the community, particularly that of the soccer club owner, Tose, who also saw her, and returned the following morning with his wife carrying a flask of hot water, milk, and some goodies neatly placed on a tray.

“They spent the whole day with me, not that they didn’t have anything to do, but they sacrificed their problems to keep me company in my car and in our conversations I discovered that they had a soccer club where they were uplifting the youth and that too melted my heart, which is why the church has agreed to bless them with a soccer kit that is much needed for the team,” she said.

Morrison said a tow truck eventually came to tow her car to East London just before 7pm the following evening.

A teary-eyed Tose said they were grateful for their sponsor.

“God is always at the wheel, you do things out of the goodness of your heart not knowing who is watching or what they will do about your deeds, and obviously you’re not expecting anything in return, but from all of this it is all evident that everything happens for a reason.” he said.