Manhunt as mom, sons brutally killed

Six-year old girl who survived the attack is now fighting for her life

A mother and her two sons, aged 10 and seven, were brutally hacked to death and her granddaughter, 6, was seriously injured by unknown assailants in their Newtown, Kotishini home near Mthatha yesterday. The little girl was rushed to hospital and is fighting for her life. Mthatha police spokeswoman Captain Dineo Koena said the brutal slayings occurred at about 5am yesterday.

