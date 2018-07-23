Stick to tender quota, state told

Emerging small business leaders took the opportunity to slam the government for failing to comply with its own regulations on procuring locally.

At last week’s rural and township industrial economy summit, which concluded at the East London ICC on Friday, it was a key issue that the legal quota of 30% of all tenders, meant to go to local service providers and prioritising women and disabled people for contracts, was not being met. The two-day summit, following one held in Pretoria in June, was attended by Deputy President David Mabuza, trade and industry minister Rob Davies, small business development minister Lindiwe Zulu and about 1000 entrepreneurs from around the country.

A special advisor to Zulu, Dr Thami Mazwai, who also serves on the presidential BEE advisory council, facilitated the proceedings of the final day, where commissions from the different sectors discussed topical issuesthat affected them.

Chairwoman of SAouth African Women in Construction (Sawic) in Mpumalanga, Nomhle Tshaba-Nyumba who is also the founder and director of Ntinga Engineering Investments, said there was plenty of business in the Eastern Cape construction sector but it was still dominated by men.

“It is heartbreaking that many women in construction have to leave their homes and families in the Eastern Cape to pursue business in Gauteng, which better understands their role and accommodates them through structures in place supporting women in the building environment.”

Tshaba-Nyumba, who was born in Port Elizabeth and whose company has its headquarters in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, and offices in the Eastern Cape, said: “Disabled people are also not catered for. The government places regulations they do not comply with and nobody is monitors what is happening. BEE ought to prioritise women and the disabled.” and categorise contractors to make the industry more sustainable.”

When it came to retailing, Executive centre manager of the Nelson Mandela Bay I-Hub executive centre manager Phumza Mfenyana said SA retailers needed to support locally-produced goods. needed to include patriotism in their buying, and buy local goods.

“It starts with the retail stores having local products on their shelves to make the economy in the respective townships thrive. Those are the policies and regulations we want to see in place – where retailers are forced to stock 50% local goods and are given training on how to create top quality goods.

“We want to see our fashion designers and farmers supplying Woolworths and convenience stores at our garages selling meals prepared by local cooks and not franchise stores like what we see happening now,” he said.

Mazwai said the BEE council would compile a report from the summit for they would be handing over to the president and small business development minister.

“Entrepreneurs are evolving and we have to hold summits like these occasionally to align ourselves with what is happening. They are great places for SMME’s to network, engage and let off steam, while we learn from their stories and find ways of creating conducive working environments for them,” he said.