Another Mandela is on his way!
Another great-grandchild of the late former president Nelson Mandela is on the way.
Mandela's grandson Nkosi Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela on Monday took to social media to confirm the news.
He posted a picture of himself and his one-year-old son named Mandela.
The caption of the picture read: "Can you believe it‚ a year is gone and the Lill’Man is gonna be a big brother soon soon!!! Alhamdulillah‚" he wrote.
Alhamdulillah is a saying used by Muslims to express praise to God.
When Mandela announced his wife's last pregnancy last year‚ he took to Instagram to post a picture of two positive home pregnancy tests‚ showing two bright pink lines.
The couple has been married since February 2016.
This will be the couple's second child.
