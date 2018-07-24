Award blows Tyiwani away
EC woman has remained in the province and is making a difference
Spokazi Tyiwani, co-ordinator of marketing and communications at youth development NGO Bumb’Ingomso, was recently recognised as one of the top 100 Youth Leaders in South Africa at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund National Youth Summit at the National Assembly in Cape Town. Tyiwani was the only person from the Eastern Cape to receive this award, after dedicating her time and efforts to mentoring the young women from the Bumb’Ingomso leadership programme in preparation for the summit.
