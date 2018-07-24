‘EXPROPRIATION CALL FOR LAND AND ALL MINERALS’

Land expropriation should not only consider farmland but all SA land and water and its minerals, according to a call made in a heated hearing held by the first Constitutional Review Committee in the province yesterday. Speaker after speaker in a packed Mthatha City Hall stood up and put forward a position, all to be added to the 600000 already received.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.