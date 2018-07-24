Hacking of woman, kids, may be related to revenge

The three members of the Baza family, who were hacked to death at the weekend may have been victims of a revenge attack, according to relatives.

Nokuthula Baza, 54, and her two grandsons Milani, 6, and Zusakhe, 9, were found in a pool of blood after an unknown number of people invaded their home in Newtown, Kotshini near Mthatha on Sunday.

Baza’s other grandchild, five-year-old Ominam, survived the attack, although the assailants left her for dead.

Baza family and traditional leaders have speculated that the three were victims of a revenge killing after Baza’s 22-year-old son, Siphelo, and five other men were arrested in connection with the death of a man from a nearby village on July 14.

It is alleged that the man had been killed in a fight that broke out over liquor at a traditional ceremony in Xhugxwala village.

The six accused appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court last Wednesday and were granted bail of R2000 each.

However, police have not confirmed the claims of a revenge attack put forward by the Baza family.

When the Daily Dispatch visited the bereaved family on Sunday, family, community members and their traditional leaders – Nkosi Mfundo Mtirara and his twin Nkosi Mfundiso Mtirara – strongly condemned the attack on the woman and her grandchildren.

Baza’s husband Khululekile, who was at an overnight church service in Ngangelizwe when his family was attacked, fought back tears during the interview.

“I feel that I have failed my wife, I have failed my grandchildren. Maybe if I was here they could not have died, or that it would have been better if I died protecting them.

“What type of men could invade someone’s home and kill defenceless and innocent women and children? What did my wife and young grandchildren do to these killers?”

Nkosi Mfundo, the head of the Matye’ngqina Traditional Council, said Sunday’s attack on the Baza family may have been triggered by the fact that bail had been granted to the accused in the first attack.