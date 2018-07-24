The controversial Delangokubona Business Forum has again forced the closure of the N2 in south Durban due to a refuse collection contract dispute.

On Monday the forum used refuse to blockade sections of the freeway‚ with their largely ineffectual protest quickly cleaned up.

But on Tuesday they again took to the roads‚ this time using burning tyres to completely close the national road.

The forum has in the past been accused of mafia-style tactics‚ bullying construction firms for a stake in projects around the province.

Metro Police spokesman Parboo Sewpersadh said that officers had been deployed to the N2 near the NPC cement factory‚ as well as to the N2 near Umbogintwini Hill.

“We have been deployed to deal with road blockades on the N2 ... we have called in the fire department to extinguish the fires‚” he said.

He added that traffic had been diverted around the burning barricades and that the forum was suspected of being a part of this action this morning.

According to a statement released by the eThekwini Municipality on Monday‚ the city was dealing with a disruption of refuse collection in uMlazi‚ KwaMakhutha‚ Umbumbulu‚ Isipingo‚ Folweni and Cato Manor.

“This is due to a payment dispute between the main contractors and sub-contractors. The relationship between the main contractor and sub-contractor does not fall within the scope of the city‚” it read.

“In the interim‚ Cleansing and Solid Waste is engaging law enforcement agencies to escort internal trucks to provide the service. The municipality urges residents to keep all refuse within their property boundaries to avoid litter from spreading all over.”