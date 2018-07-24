Two guards held up by armed, masked men

There was a cash-in-transit robbery in Ngqeleni at the weekend.

Two security guards had just collected money from a bottlestore late on Saturday when they were accosted by armed, balaclava-clad men.

“They pointed their pistols at the guards and took an undisclosed amount of money,” said police spokeswoman Captain Dineo Koena said.

No arrests had been made, Koena said.

“We ask anyone with information to visit their nearest police station to report or call 08600-10111.”

Willowvale police have arrested a youth, 26, in connection with the death a man, 31.

The youth is accused of stabbing the older man to death because he suspected an affair with his girlfriend.

Police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said: “Police acted very swiftly.

“They searched for the suspect and arrested him later the same day, Sunday. “He will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.”

He said another murder took place in Willowvale at the weekend as well. In this case a 24-year-old is accused of stabbing a 40-year-old man to death on Saturday.

“It is alleged that both the suspect and the deceased were on their way to a local spaza shop in Weza village at about 3pm. A quarrel arose between the two men and the older one was fatally stabbed.

“The motive is not known,” Manatha said, adding that this youth was also due in the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.