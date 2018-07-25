Police discovered abalone worth nearly R1m stashed under building material when they pulled over a bakkie with false number plates in Cape Town.

The dark grey Nissan vehicle was spotted by a patrolling K-9 unit in Lwandle‚ Strand‚ on Tuesday.

“Police tested the vehicle registration number and it was found to be false‚” said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

As the vehicle was pulled over on the N2 the driver jumped out and fled on foot.

“Police searched the vehicle in the presence of the passenger and found numerous bags containing abalone which was covered with building sheets‚ behind the seats of the vehicle.

“More bags of abalone were also recovered from the back of the vehicle. A total of 5030 units of abalone were found worth an estimated street value of just under a million rand‚” said Rwexana.

The 39-year-old passenger was arrested on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act and will appear in Strand Magistrate's Court.