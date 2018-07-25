It’s official. Former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela is engaged!

News that Madonsela is no longer single broke out on SABC’s Real Talk show with Azania Mosaka on Tuesday evening.

Mosaka congratulated Madonsela‚ who was a guest on the show‚ on her engagement.

Madonsela confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday that she is indeed planning to walk down the aisle.

But she is keeping the details under wraps‚ for now.

“We have not set a date yet and I will announce the name of the other party whenever we finally set the date‚” Madonsela said in a text message to TimesLIVE.

She said she and her partner would like to keep the engagement and wedding off the radar.

“We prefer to keep it private for now‚” she said.

#RealTalkOn3 said in a tweet: “Adv. @ThuliMadonsela3 announced that she is now engaged and happily in love.”