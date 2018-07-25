CHAOS ERUPTS ACROSS CITY
EFF’s ‘oversight’ raids force firms to close doors
A number of leading businesses in East London were forced to shut their doors for a while yesterday when Economic Freedom Fighters supporters marched to the premises protesting against alleged exploitation of workers by these companies. The party, which is rallying support for its fifth birthday bash at Sisa Dukashe stadium on Saturday, warned yesterday that it was on a roll.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.