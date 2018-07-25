CHAOS ERUPTS ACROSS CITY

EFF’s ‘oversight’ raids force firms to close doors

A number of leading businesses in East London were forced to shut their doors for a while yesterday when Economic Freedom Fighters supporters marched to the premises protesting against alleged exploitation of workers by these companies. The party, which is rallying support for its fifth birthday bash at Sisa Dukashe stadium on Saturday, warned yesterday that it was on a roll.

