Five schools forced to close in service delivery protest

Scores of pupils from five junior and primary schools in Khwenxurha administrative area in Mqanduli were forced out of school for a week by service delivery protesters who threaten to burn their schools down. Angry community members have told principals from three junior secondary schools, Dilikile, Bacela and Khwenxurha, and the two senior primary schools of Siphendu and Hako, to suspend classes or have their school torched.

