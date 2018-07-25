News

Five schools forced to close in service delivery protest

By Ziyanda Zweni - 25 July 2018

Scores of pupils from five junior and primary schools in Khwenxurha administrative area in Mqanduli were forced out of school for a week by service delivery protesters who threaten to burn their schools down. Angry community members have told principals from three junior secondary schools, Dilikile, Bacela and Khwenxurha, and the two senior primary schools of Siphendu and Hako, to suspend classes or have their school torched.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Malema - 'Zuma is starting again, we are tired of Butternut’
Metrorail to ‘build wall’ to stop Cape Town crime after latest train fire
X