Fort Hare students seek end to the ongoing strike

Desperate students at the University of Fort Hare East London campus have made attempts to resolve the ongoing strike by workers' union, Nehawu, over wage increment.

The students handed over a memorandum to the institution's management today in which they demand the strike be resolved within three days and operations back to normal from next week Monday.

Nehawu has been on strike since June 12 leading to mid-year exams being disrupted by the striking workers.

The Student Representative Council said students were running out of patience over the prolonged strike action.

“We come here today to declare that our patience and flexibility has now been tested to the extreme end. We are here because we are frustrated by the persistent failure of the University management to resolve the ongoing strike,” the memorandum read.

The student leadership said most of the students they represented came from poor families and education was the only way to change their backgrounds.