Almost 17 000 land claims settled in EC

Amid intense land debates and hearings, the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights has revealed that about 16 960 land claims have been settled in the Eastern Cape alone since 1994 and there are about 678 ongoing claims in the province.

Documents in the possession of the Daily Dispatch show that 583 claim projects have been settled in the province dating as far back as the 1990s and as recently as March this year.

Each of the 583 claim projects can contain multiple claims within it. An example of this would be the East Bank claim project, approved in 2002, in which 6 500 claims are said to have been settled. Another would be the nearby West Bank claim project, approved in 2000, in which 2 026 claims were said to be settled.

According to correspondence from the commission, there were two periods in which land claims could have been lodged.

In the first period, which closed on December 31 1998, 17 638 claims were lodged. In the second, which ran from July 2014 to July 2016, 13 524 claims were lodged. This brings the total number of claims lodged to 31 162.