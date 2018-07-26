Court shields bus liner passengers

Taxi bosses in Butterworth and Ngcobo have been ordered by a judge to stop threatening, harassing, intimidating and obstructing bus liner passengers.

Judge Templeton Mageza made the order this week after three separate days of mayhem on the transport lines from the Eastern Cape up to the mines in the Free State, which saw bus passengers being forced off their buses and on to taxis.

The delays caused the passengers to miss other connecting buses and flights.

The company that owns Translux and City-to-City, Autopax Passenger Services, were granted an urgent high court order interdicting the Ngcobo and Butterworth branches of Uncedo Taxi Services and Butterworth Industry Long Distance Taxi Association intimidating and obstructing drivers, passengers and buses operating between Dutywa and Bloemfontein.

On Tuesday, Grahamstown High Court judge Templeton Mageza granted the order in favour of Autopax, which is a division of Prasa, after it urgently approached the court following the violent scenes that erupted at Ngcobo Total garage on July 12 and at Butterworth railway station on June 24 and July 8.

Advocate Matthew Mpahlwa argued on behalf of Autopax that the events of the three days had delayed buses and led to a flurry of passenger complaints.

Mpahlwa said passengers with tickets were blocked from boarding buses by men in minibus taxis who forced passengers to use the taxis.