Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo granted protection order against Jackie Phamotse
Celebrity couple Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo have emerged victorious after The Randburg Magistrates Court found author Jackie Phamotse guilty of harassment over "gay sex tape" allegations.
The court also granted a protection order against Jackie.
Basetsana and Romeo laid criminal charges and applied for a protection order against Jackie over a tweet that reportedly implicated the businessman in a gay sex tape.
The Bare author sent Twitter into a frenzy with claims that a "media mogul" and her husband were allegedly caught in a gay sex tape last month.
Even though Jackie did not name anyone in the Twitter post‚ it was speculated she was referring to the couple.
The case against Jackie's co-accused‚ Ronnie McKenzie‚ who shared a screenshot of the tweet on a WhatsApp group that he's the administrator of was set aside.
Some of you do not even know us personally‚ yet you have shown us tremendous love and support during this hurtful time. For that‚ we thank you.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday Basetsana said that the court ruled in their favour.
She thanked fans for supporting her family through what she labelled a "vicious attack".
"Thank you for always believing the best of us and your unwavering support through the most vicious attack on our family. Some of you do not even know us personally‚ yet you have shown us tremendous love and support during this hurtful time. For that‚ we thank you."
Bassie also shared some details from the protection order granted.
"The respondent is prohibited by this court from: a) Engaging in or attempting in engaging in harassment of the complainant‚ b) Enlisting the help of another person to engage in harassment of the complainant and c) Making any malicious allegations on any social media platform with regards to the complainant. The court further imposes that the respondent remove all malicious allegations against the complainant from any media platform‚" read the order.
The court further ruled that the protection order was valid for an indefinite period and if it was violated‚ Jackie could face up to five years in prison.
Bassie's lawyer Angelike Charalambous told Sowetan that the magistrate found that after Jackie's tweet‚ people speculation involving the Kumalos began.
The magistrate apparently said that Jackie had a chance to correct her actions but didn't.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Jackie at the time of publishing were unsuccessful.
Please sign in or register to comment.