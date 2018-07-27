Chopper in hunt for gang in EL

Heavily armed men rob Chamberlain Road butchery

A police chopper hovered above the East London skyline for more than two hours on Thursday in a frantic manhunt for seven heavily armed gang members who robbed a butchery in Berea. The brazen daytime attack on Continental Meat Products in Chamberlain Road was the 12th East London business to robbed by armed men in 16 days.

