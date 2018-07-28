It is impossible to count the ways in which Professor Bongani Mayosi — cardiologist‚ researcher‚ and dean of the health sciences faculty at the University of Cape Town — was a role model.

A loving husband and father‚ a pioneering researcher who discovered the gene that causes heart attacks‚ a brilliant and much-loved dean ... the list goes on.

Mayosi died on Friday‚ aged 51‚ wiith unconfirmed reports stating that in a cruel twist of fate‚ a heart attack killed him.

He made his name as one of the world’s top cardiology researchers when he discovered the gene that causes heart failure‚ and by the time he was awarded the Order of Mapungubwe in 2009‚ he had spent years working tirelessly to improve the health of people in developing countries.

Last year‚ when the National Academy of Medicine in the US elected him among its 80 new members in Washington‚ DC‚ he was the only African on the highly prestigious list.