Heads up: More load shedding could be on the way
There could be load shedding on Monday night due to “acts of intimidation”.
Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe tweeted on Monday afternoon: “The national grid is expected to be constrained this evening due to instability at several power stations due to acts of intimidation. Several power stations now running at skeletal staff‚ a move that could compromise our ability to ensure security of power supply.”
#PowerUpdate: The national grid is expected to be constrained this evening due to instability at several power stations due to acts of intimidation. Several power stations now running at skeletal staff, a move that could compromise our ability to ensure security of power supply.— Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) July 30, 2018
He said trucks delivering coal to Majuba and Duvha power stations were stopped and intimated.
#PowerUpdate: Sadly, Eskom has experienced a few incidents of intimidation at some power stations this morning. The public order police have been called in to calm the situation down. The power grid remains stable at the moment. More updates to follow as the day progresses. pic.twitter.com/akN9TNwWU3— Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) July 30, 2018
“This poses a threat to security of power supply‚” Phasiwe said.
“A handful of power generating units‚ including two at Matla‚ one at Koeberg and Arnot‚ are currently offline. Investigations are continuing to determine the cause of these outages. A conveyor belt was cut at Matla power station in what management believes is an act of sabotage.”
He tweeted earlier on Monday that public order police were called in at some power station to suppress intimidation and that 18 people were arrested for in June for illegally striking.
Illegal industrial action it is indeed. Police had arrested 18 people for acts of intimidation in June. The matter is in the hands of the police.— Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) July 30, 2018
Meanwhile‚ wage negotiations between the power utility and trade unions the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)‚ National Union of Mineworkers (Num) and Solidarity have been going on for almost two months.
Load shedding schedules can be checked on Eskom’s website and on the websites of local municipalities‚ or by calling the Eskom contact centre at 0860 037 566.
