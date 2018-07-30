Protest peters out at Port St Johns

The situation in Port St Johns has calmed down after protesting residents blocked all major entry points with burning tyres, branches and rocks.

According to police spokeswoman Captain Nozuko Handile the protest action began as early as 6am and the residents allege to be unhappy with certain apointments at the municipality as they demanded to see the mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo.

About 100 residents, accompanied by hawkers marched to the municipality offices demanding that the mayor intervene in the hiring process for both the manager of community services post as well as manager of corporate services.

Mlombile-Cingo said at the time her hands were tied as she is not involved in the interview or shortlisting process.Handile said the situation has simmered down but police were still monitoring the situation.