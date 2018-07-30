Thousands of crafters across the country have honoured former president Nelson Mandela with wool and crochet hooks to set a record‚ and help the needy.

The organisation '67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day' celebrated what would have been Madiba's centenary birthday by breaking the Guinness world record for the longest crocheted scarf by a team‚ laid out at the historic Nelson Mandela capture site in Howick‚ in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands‚ on Sunday.

Coming in at more than 27 kilometres - signifying the number of years Madiba was imprisoned - the enormous masterpiece beat previous record holder Mother India’s Crochet Queens‚ a women empowerment organisation‚ who in May last year crocheted a 14.089 km scarf.

The idea to attempt the record was the brainchild of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day founder Carolyn Steyn‚ who said: "We are South Africans‚ we love a challenge and we know we can beat India in the Wool Cup because this is Mandela's centenary year. Why not pay tribute to him in this way?"