Two die in accident on R67 road

Komani police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after two people died in an accident between a City to City bus and a Hyundai Tucson on Sunday night.

Komani police spokesman Namhla Mdleleni said the police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“It is alleged that a vehicle was coming from the Komani direction collided with a bus coming from the Whittlesea direction at the R67 road between Komani and Whittlesea on Sunday night. Both occupants of the car passed away,” she said.

Mdleleni urged drivers to be extra careful when driving at night especially at the road between Whittlesea and Komani as there is construction at the road.

A witness, Vuyolwethu Sikade from Whittlesea said when he passed the accident was bad and there were two people who were already dead.