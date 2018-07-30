UFH student in court for beating child, 9

Splinters had to be pulled from girl’s fingers after she was hit with a duster, says outraged mother

An Eastern Cape student teacher appeared in court in connection with the assault of a nine-year-old Grade 2 pupil with a duster. The third-year University of Fort Hare education student, 22, was arrested on Thursday. The child’s fingers had been hit so hard with the wooden side of the duster that splinters had to be removed from her fingers, according to the girl’s mother, Nontembiso Soldat, 34.

