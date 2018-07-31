Fraud-linked property to go under the hammer

A R17-million property in Lanseria near Johannesburg, bought from the proceedings of a fraudulent transaction in the construction of R630-million worth of Ventilated Improved Pit (VIP) toilets by Amathole District Municipality, is set to go under the hammer.

This after the Grahamstown High Court on Tuesday granted the National Prosecuting Authority an order to preserve and attach the luxurious golf estate property.

The property at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate, belongs to controversial Siyenza Group owner Bongani Mpeluza and was attached after his company was awarded R119-million by Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency (Misa) to build the toilets in 2014.

The money was transferred to the company while its tax certificates were later found to have been fraudulent, prompting a legal action which later declared such contract invalid. This was confirmed by the NPA on Tuesday.