Shopowners live in fear after bakkies stoned

Foreign nationals owning shops in Cacadu town also known as Lady Frere are living in fear after two of their bakkies were stoned by angry Cacadu Trucking Primary Cooperative Limeted members on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said Cacadu police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after a complainant who was delivering building material on Tuesday was stoned and damaged by a group of people.

“There is no arrest so far and the police are still searching for the suspects,” she said.

The attack on the bakkie happened after members of the Cacadu Trucking Primary Cooperative Limited closed Sakhile Hardware in Cacadu on Tuesday demanding that the owner of the shop give them (association) loads to transport to his customers by force.

Sakhile owner Gurmeet Singhs said the people stormed into the shop demanding him to allow them to transport the material bought by his customers.

“We had no agreement and all they are doing is threatening us. We reported the matter to the police and they are doing nothing to help us with the matter and we are now afraid and we don’t know what to do,” he said.

After our bakkies were stoned on Tuesday we opened a case.

The association’s Linda Mlibaliba said they are talking with the shopowners and they are demanding if they transport the material then they give them another load.

“These people are taking our loads and they are using our price-list. We are demanding them to give us what we want,” he said.

He denied being involved in the stoning of the vehicles.

Border-Kei Chamber of Business administrator Adre Bartis said they are trying to get the two parties to meet and reach a solution.