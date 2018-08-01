Top cop hits out at killing of woman

ALIWAL North cluster Commander Brigadier Trevor Mey condemned the killing of a 37-year-old woman in her home in Burgersdorp on Tuesday.

Mey said the police will work tirelessly to further investigate the murder case of the woman.

“I appeal to the community to come forward with positive information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect so that they can face the mighty hand of the law,” he said.

He said the killing of women and children are seen as priority crimes by the South African Police Services.

Police spokesman warrant officer Moitheri Bojabotseha said the police seek the assistance of any person that can provide information with regards to a murder at Burgersdorp on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that on July 31 the husband of the deceased left his wife at their residential place in Thembisa Township to go to work. On arrival at his home after work the following day he found his wife murdered in their bedroom with stab wounds at her upper body,” he said.

Bojabotseha said the investigating team is working around the clock to get positive results in the case and there is no arrest at this stage.

The police request anyone with information to contact the local police or the investigating officer detective warrant officer Sipho Silwana at 082-44-233-74 or 051-6531-700.