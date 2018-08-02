Nearly a month after disappearing from social media and the spotlight‚ Emtee has returned to claim he is drug free and issue a stern warning to his haters.

Emtee went to ground at the beginning of July when a video of him "collapsing" on stage during a performance went viral. The fiasco also led to calls for the rapper to get professional help amidst alcohol and drug abuse allegations.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE shortly after the incident Emtee rubbished the allegations.

However‚ the rapper returned to Twitter this week to tell fans he was now "sober from all narcotics".