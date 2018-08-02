Makunga takes on ADM over resignation letter

The troubled Amathole District Municipality is facing a new revolt, this time from its spokesman Siyabulela Makunga.

On Wednesday Makunga was escorted out of the municipality’s building in Chiselhurst, East London, because he was regarded as having resigned.

Makunga is at loggerheads with his bosses after he apparently resigned, then withdrew his resignation.

His bosses accepted his resignation and rejected his attempt to withdraw it.

Now a legal battle is looming after Makunga reported for work on Wednesday.

The Dispatch understands the matter between Makunga and the municipality is now with the Bargaining Council after he resigned on June 1 and a few days later, on June 9, retracted the letter, citing medical reasons.