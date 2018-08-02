Makunga takes on ADM over resignation letter
The troubled Amathole District Municipality is facing a new revolt, this time from its spokesman Siyabulela Makunga.
On Wednesday Makunga was escorted out of the municipality’s building in Chiselhurst, East London, because he was regarded as having resigned.
Makunga is at loggerheads with his bosses after he apparently resigned, then withdrew his resignation.
His bosses accepted his resignation and rejected his attempt to withdraw it.
Now a legal battle is looming after Makunga reported for work on Wednesday.
The Dispatch understands the matter between Makunga and the municipality is now with the Bargaining Council after he resigned on June 1 and a few days later, on June 9, retracted the letter, citing medical reasons.
Questions sent to the ADM and the Bargaining Council were not answered at the time of writing on Wednesday.
However, in a letter responding to Makunga’s retraction, which was seen by the Dispatch, municipal manager Thembekile Mnyimba rejected his withdrawal.
“Unfortunately, you cannot unilaterally withdraw your resignation, and your last day of employment at Amathole District Municipality will be on July 31 (as per your resignation letter dated June 1),” he wrote.
However, Makunga wrote back to Mnyimba, telling him the municipality had not accepted his resignation.
He said ADM bosses had rejected his letter of resignation on the basis that it was signed electronically, and not on paper.
“ It is my humble request that you withdraw the action of my resignation within two working days as I have not authorised or consented to such a process,” Makunga wrote.
Contacted for comment, Makunga confirmed that he had lodged a complaint with the Bargaining Council, but refused to say more.
“I have lodged a formal dispute against Amathole District Municipality,” was all he would say.
