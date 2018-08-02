The Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) is issuing the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) with a temporary safety permit to allow trains to continue operating.

The regulator has however confirmed on Thursday that it had issued a contravention notice to Prasa for operating trains on August 1 without being in possession of a valid safety permit.

Transport minister Blade Nzimande has asked for a detailed report on the matter and instructed Prasa to immediately get its trains in order‚ Eyewitness News reported on Thursday.

The temporary permit is only valid until the end of August.

“It is the view of the RSR that the issuance of a temporary safety permit will assist Prasa in continuing with their operations‚ but most importantly‚ provide Prasa with another opportunity to develop robust action plans that will address the identified inadequacies‚” said the regulator in a statement.

“It is the RSR’s legislative obligation‚ as an authority responsible for overseeing rail safety‚ to ensure that operators demonstrate the highest levels of commitment towards the safety of railway operations for customers‚ staff‚ contractors‚ visitors and others who may be affected‚” said RSR spokesperson Madelein Williams.

The regulator has not specified exactly what its concerns are around the safety of the Prasa trains.