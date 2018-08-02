Secondary school suffers great fire damage

Chief Henry Bokleni Senior Secondary School’s entire administration block burnt down on Wednesday night.

According to the Eastern Cape department of education spokesperson Mali Mtima, everything in the principal’s office, his deputy’s office and staffroom was lost.“We received a report from the school principal and SGB chairperson who reported the matter as soon as they heard, the principal arrived at the scene before the firefighters,” said Mtima.

He said there is strong evidence of arson and the matter has been reported to the police.

“We appeal to the public to please assist the police in their investigation, through their co-operation can we establish if there is any foul play and ensure punishment for those who are involved,” he said.

Mtima said the department is currently planning an urgent intervention to ensure teaching and learning are not compromised.