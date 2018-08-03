News

BREAKING | Riot police stop Chamisa press conference

By Ray Ndlovu - 03 August 2018
Nelson Chamisa‚ the leader of the MDC Alliance‚ was set to address journalists.
Image: Marco Longari /AFP/Getty Images

HARARE: Riot police briefly stopped a press conference that was set to be held at the Bronte Hotel‚ in Harare on Friday.

It is understood that he was to provide evidence of how the election was ‘rigged.’

Chamisa’s legal advisor said the police had disturbed the press conference as they wanted to first ensure that the gathering was of journalists and not citizens.

This is a developing story.

