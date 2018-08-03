Champion ‘Leli’ stoned to his death
Community takes law into own hands after Mbilase accused of theft
The boxing fraternity was stunned in disbelief after a former national boxing champion was stoned to death by community members in NU3 Mdantsane at the weekend. Former SA featherweight champion Manelisi “Leli” Mbilase died at Cecilia Makiwane hospital in Mdantsane after being assaulted by community members, who accused him of robbing two women.
