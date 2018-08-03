Mdantsane woman stripped naked to open case against perpetrators

The young woman that was stripped naked and forced to parade in public by other women in Mdantsane has opened a case of crimen injuria against her victimisers who have since skipped town.

The incident which happened on Monday in NU3 was captured on cellphone footage.

The 30 seconds footage that was widely circulated, surfaced on social media on August 1, the day of the #TotalShutdown march against gender-based violence and also a day that marks the start of Women’s Month.

It is alleged that the victim was stripped by three women who accused her of sleeping with one of the women's boyfriends.

In the video the young woman, whose name is known to the Dispatch, is seen being chased, and told to go home, wearing nothing but a pair of black sneakers and a pair of earrings.

Speaking to the Dispatch, the victim who is a student, said she was on her way to college when the women confronted her and one of them ripped of her dress and took her bags.

Police spokesperson, Captain Mluleki Mbi who confirmed police were investigating the matter said it seems that the suspects have fled to Stutterheim.

The incident has also given birth to the #JusticeForKamva moment were Mdantsane residents are planning to gather at Ntsikane Store and march, bearing placards denouncing the suspects’ actions and showing their support for the victim.