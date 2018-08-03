President Cyril Ramaphosa has called Emmerson Mnangagwa to congratulate him on being elected as president of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Ramaphosa appealed to political leaders and citizens of Zimbabwe to accept the outcome of the election. He urged them to follow legal remedies provided for in the constitution and electoral law to resolve any challenges‚ said a statement issued by the Presidency early on Friday.

Although the election had been declared peaceful by the SADC Election Observation Mission and other election observer missions‚ Ramaphosa expressed his concern about the violence on Wednesday that resulted in the death of six people in Zimbabwe.

“In this regard‚ President Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured speedy recovery‚” said the Presidency.

“President Ramaphosa concluded his phone call by expressing his commitment to working closely with the president-elect‚ Mr Mnangagwa‚ to enhance the historical‚ political and fraternal relations which exist between South Africa and Zimbabwe‚ with particular emphasis on strengthening economic co-operation in priority areas as mutually identified by the two countries.”