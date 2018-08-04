Fort Hare strike comes to an end

The eight week long workers’ strike led by Nehawu at the University of Fort Hare (UFH) has finally ended.

This follows extensive talks between the union, management and the Department of Higher Education Director-General, Gwebs Qonde who sent to this week to continue discussions.

The workers who initially demanded 12% settled for 7% back dating to January 2018, in addition they will also receive R3 000 once-off payment this month.