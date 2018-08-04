Humanitarian linked to huge cash heist plan

Well-known Alpercino Shearer pleads for bail on behalf of employees and families his foundation helps

One of five people arrested recently by the Hawks for allegedly planning to rob a local butchery they believed had R70m at its premises, is a well-known East London-born humanitarian and public figure who was recognised as one of the top 130 most influential people on the continent in 2014. Alpercino Shearer, 34, a gay rights activist businessman, better known as “Cino”, is an international and South African philanthropist, publicist guru and owner and executive director of a company called Exec...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.