Somewhere in South Africa there’s some lucky person who has just won R145-million.

Ithuba confirmed that there was a winner for Friday night’s record Powerball jackpot.

Ithuba's public relations manager‚ Naledi Masopha‚ said the winner should contact the Ithuba office.

She told eNCA: “Because it is such a significant amount that has been won‚ the person would need to get in touch with us and as soon as they get to the offices of the national lottery‚ they would be offered financial advice and some psychological assistance as well.“As you can imagine‚ R145-million is a lot of money and a life-changing thing as well.”

eNCA quoted Masopha as saying that after the winner provided all the relevant documents needed‚ they would receive their money within a couple of days.

The winner has 365 days within which to claim their winnings.