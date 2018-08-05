Men hit harder by depression

The beautiful melodies which emanate from Duncan Village’s Siseko Pame's violin are in fierce contradiction to the hardships the musician has had to overcome in his life.

Sexually abused at the age of 13 by his manager at a construction site where he worked as a teenager, Pame said he faced further trauma when his marriage ended at the age of 30, and he found himself unemployed and homeless.

After looking for greener pastures in Johannesburg, Pame said he was mugged at knife-point by a group of eight, who made off with all his worldly possessions which had been stuffed into a backpack.

Overwhelmed, Pame said falling in with a bad crowd saw him becoming addicted to methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth, which he said helped dull his pain.

Pame said he did not realise at the time that he was suffering from depression.

“All of these things were happening to me but I never talked about it to anyone. I didn't seek professional help,” he said.