Alarm at low EC dam levels
Winter with average temperature of 23°C the third hottest on record
Eastern Cape dams are drying up at an alarming rate and things could get even worse. The coastal area, from George in the Western Cape to East London, is experiencing one of it warmest winters ever, according to the South African Weather Services (SAWS). A report from the national water and sanitation department shows that the province’s dam levels are currently the lowest in the country.
