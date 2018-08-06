Stabbed WSU students still in hospital 

Two Walter Sisulu University students allegedly stabbed by their fellow over the weekend are still receiving care in hospital.

The students were rushed to Butterworth Hospital on Saturday and later transferred to an East London hospital.

The two were allegedly stabbed while attending an event to elect the executive student parliament at Ibika campus in Butterworth.

It is still not clear why they were stabbed.

One of the stabbed students refused to talk about the incident, saying he was not comfortable talking about it.

Butterworth police spokesperson Jackson Manata said no case has been opened yet.

The university spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo did not respond to questions sent to her on Sunday afternoon.

The Dispatch today forwarded the e-mail to the deputy director for marketing, communication and advancement Mathabo Hendricks, who declined to give any more details beyond what has been published already.