Students stabbed, one in critical state

Two Walter Sisulu University students were stabbed by a fellow student on Saturday.

The two, from the Mthatha campus, were delegates at a student parliament being held at Ibika campus in Butterworth.

SRC Mthatha campus president Mxolisi Zoko, who was one of the delegates, told the Dispatch the incident happened outside the event venue.

“The incident has nothing to do with the event itself, but unfortunately it has dragged the whole event through the mud,” he said.

Zoko said delegates from all the four campuses had gathered at the Butterworth campus to discuss how the policies of the university affect students.

“According to the information we received, a student who is registered at Ibika campus had a heated argument with one of the two students. Other students managed to stop it, but it is alleged that after the argument was stopped, he went to his room to fetch a knife,” he explained.

Zoko said when the student returned, he started to stab the two students.

“They were rushed to Butterworth Hospital, but we have since learnt that they have been transferred to an East London hospital,” he said.

Butterworth police spokesperson Jackson Manata said the matter had not been reported to them.

University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo had not responded to the questions the Dispatch sent to her at the time of going to print.

Health spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha said the two students were at Frere Hospital in East London.

“One is in a critical condition while the other is in a stable condition,” he said.